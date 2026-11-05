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Fact Finders: Danger in the Dust: Vaccine on the Horizon
By Brooke Wagner,7 days ago
In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, simply breathing in the air can expose residents to microscopic fungal spores that cause Valley fever. On the latest episode of the 13 News’ Danger in the Dust podcast, host Brooke Wagner sat down with Dr. John Galgiani, director of the University of Arizona Valley Fever Center for Excellence, to break down the reality of living at “ground zero” for the respiratory infection—and why public awareness remains the best defense while scientists work toward a cure.
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