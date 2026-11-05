undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Three dead, two injured, including DeSoto Sheriff's Dept. employees, after crash in North Mississippi, officials say
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,7 days ago
MISSISSIPPI. - Three people are dead and two others were injured after a crash in North Mississippi on Wednesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said. MHP responded to a deadly crash on US 61 in Desoto County on Wednesday around 8:04 p.m. According to MHP, 27-year-old Da'Quarius Burton was driving...
22