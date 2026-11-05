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NOTEBOOK: Lions' linebackers ready to step up vs. Dolphins
By Tim Twentyman,6 days ago
The health and continued progress of linebacker Jack Campbell is still very much on the minds of coaches and players at the Meijer Performance Center this week. "There's no easy way to do this, but you also have to acknowledge it and let's talk about it and make sure we know. But I also know they're not postponing this game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week of preparing for Sunday's road contest in Miami against the Dolphins.