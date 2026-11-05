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The Muny and Jazz St. Louis announce new operational partnership
By Ian Scholes,6 days ago
The Muny and Jazz St. Louis have announced a new partnership designed to support and revitalize Jazz St. Louis’ operations, which has begun early implementation. The partnership, announced in tandem with Jazz St. Louis’ 31st season, will allow Jazz St. Louis to continue its mission of bringing jazz, music education, and community engagement to the area. To assist this mission, the Muny will offer shared organizational resources for administrative functions, marketing, finance and development. The partnership seeks to reduce inefficiencies while maintaining both organizations’ core missions and identities.