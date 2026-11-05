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Video shows high-altitude rescue of hiker who fell hundreds of feet down Utah’s Mount Timpanogos
By Latest & Breaking News,7 days ago
Utah authorities have released dramatic video footage capturing a high-altitude rescue after a hiker plummeted hundreds of feet from the summit of Mount Timpanogos last month. The female hiker was navigating a trail on Oct. 26 when she fell, sliding down the 11,700-foot peak before coming to a stop on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.