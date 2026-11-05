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2026 NFDA Convention Draws 5,600+ to Charlotte
By CDFuneralNews,6 days ago
The 2026 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) International Convention & Expo gathered 5,684 funeral service professionals—including 3,585 participants and 2,099 exhibitor representatives—in Charlotte, North Carolina, from October 25–28. The event drew 415 international attendees from 45 countries and featured 387 exhibiting companies across 85,900 square feet of exhibit space.