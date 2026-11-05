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Running for mayor: What two homegrown UVA stars mean to Charlottesville
By Andrew Ramspacher, fpa5up@virginia.edu,6 days ago
The University of Virginia alumnus can rest easy knowing star Wahoo basketball players Kymora “Mo” Johnson and Chance Mallory have Atlantic Coast Conference championships and Final Four dreams to chase long before considering public office in their hometown. That’s good, Wade said, because “they’re so loved and valued,...