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Coldwell Banker Caine Named Exclusive Sales Representative for the Kitson in the Village of West Greenville
7 days ago
Coldwell Banker Caine has been named the exclusive sales and marketing representative for The Kitson, a residential community located at 1305 Pendleton Street in the Village of West Greenville. Seven residences remain available for purchase, with two- and three-bedroom floor plans priced from the $500,000s to the mid-$700,000s. Developed by...