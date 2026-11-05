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ICCFA 2026 Fall Leadership Summit Explores AI, Ethics, and Leadership
By CDFuneralNews,6 days ago
The International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association (ICCFA) hosted 120 deathcare professionals in Savannah, Georgia, from October 20–22 for the 2026 ICCFA Fall Leadership Summit at The DeSoto hotel. The annual gathering brought together industry leaders to discuss emerging operational trends, legislative updates, and technology within cemetery, cremation, and funeral services.
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