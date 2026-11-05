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Are You Wasting Your HSA? 6 Hidden Errors Costing You Money
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,6 days ago
Health savings accounts (HSAs) are rocketing in popularity, and it’s easy to see why. An HSA allows you to save for a wide range of healthcare expenses on a tax-advantaged basis. Indeed, HSAs have what’s referred to as a triple tax advantage. You contribute pre-tax dollars (or make tax-deductible contributions with post-tax dollars). The money can grow tax-free while in the account. And you get tax-free withdrawals if you use the money for eligible medical costs.