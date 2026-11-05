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Elizabethton's Bowers, Greeneville's Claridy named semifinalists for Mr. Football Awards
By Joshua Widman,7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two local high school football players earned prestigious honors on Thursday. Elizabethton kicker William Bowers is a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans Kicker of the Year Award. Greeneville wide receiver/defensive back Taren Claridy is a semifinalist for the 4A Mr. Football Award. Bowers seven of...