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QuickQuotes: Politicians, business leaders, unions react to 2026 federal budget
By The Canadian Press,7 days ago
— "Masters of our destiny. That’s the key … This is a budget that reflects the priorities of Canadians: affordability, growth and sovereignty, taking control, which is why I focused on what’s happening here in Canada, what we’re doing for ourselves, the partnerships we’re striking abroad and how we’re taking care of each other.