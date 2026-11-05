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Caleb Williams celebrates Democrats winning midterms as concerns about him becoming the face of the NFL grow
By Latest & Breaking News,7 days ago
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is enthused about the results of the 2026 midterms. Since Tuesday, he has posted several social media videos celebrating the Democrats’ projected control of the House and Senate. He specifically shared victory speeches from James Talarico (D, Texas) and Jon Ossoff (D, Georgia). The political...