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District holds listening sessions over Silver Rail Elementary tragedy, plans reopening
By KATU Staff,6 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KATU) — The Bend-La Pine School District is preparing to reopen Silver Rail Elementary just weeks after a shooting left four people dead. District leaders have spent several weeks holding listening sessions with students, families and staff to gather input about how and when to reopen the school. The district hopes to welcome students back next Thursday.