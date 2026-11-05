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Trump’s hush money appeal slowly wends its way back toward the Supreme Court
7 days ago
Ahead of Donald Trump's return to office in January 2025, a divided Supreme Court declined to halt his criminal sentencing in New York. Over dissent from four of the court's six GOP-appointed justices, the five-justice majority let the sentencing proceed for two main reasons: One was that Trump was only being sentenced to an unconditional discharge, which is basically a nonpenalty; the other was that "the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump's state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal."