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Google Chrome 157 Patches 213 Vulnerabilities, Including Seven Critical Flaws
By Aminu Abdullahi,3 days ago
ESecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. Google has patched 213 security vulnerabilities in Chrome 157, including seven critical flaws affecting browser components responsible for graphics rendering, memory handling, and other functions. The update,...