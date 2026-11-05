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Chainalysis Breach Exposes Password Hashes and Live Tokens
By Kezia Grace Jungco,4 days ago
Chainalysis disclosed a security breach involving exposed password hashes and live tokens, prompting mandatory password resets and API key rotation. Image generated via ChatGPT. eSecurity Planet content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More. Chainalysis helps financial...