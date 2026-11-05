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Flying Lotus Deconstructs Music At The Fonda w/ Pink Sifu
By Maggie St. Thomas,6 days ago
Friday night, October 23, at The Fonda in Los Angeles, Flying Lotus and Pink Siifu brought two entirely different approaches to experimental sound, hip-hop, and musical expression to the legendary theater. Neither was particularly interested in playing by the rules, and that was exactly the point. There’s something very special about a live show that refuses to stay in its lane. While some artists follow a formula, others seem more interested in tearing it apart and seeing what happens next. The result was a night that was unpredictable and absolutely epic.