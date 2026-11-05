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Lacore flipped 2 traditionally GOP counties. Plus, NYC marathoner who died has Charleston tie.
7 days ago
Democrat Nancy Lacore's upset win in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District flipped two traditionally Republican Lowcountry counties. Charleston Southern University is mourning a graduate student who died while running the New York City Marathon. A Charleston Design Review Board approved preliminary plans for nearly 90 apartments on Johns Island. We're...
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