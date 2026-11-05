undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Browns DE Jared Verse looks to find way to fill the stat sheet: 'Disappointed in myself' and 'wanting more'
By Camryn Justice,7 days ago
BEREA, Ohio — The biggest offseason splash this summer had Jared Verse front and center. As the Browns traded away their future Hall of Fame defensive end, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams, they brought in Verse as part of the deal. It's unfair to compare the two players, but in his first season in orange and brown, many hoped the young standout pass rusher would make a major impact right away.