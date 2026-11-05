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ICCFA Fall Leadership Summit Explores the Future of Deathcare
7 days ago
The International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association welcomed 120 deathcare professionals to Savannah, Georgia, October 20–22, for the 2026 ICCFA Fall Leadership Summit at The DeSoto hotel. The annual event provided opportunities for deathcare leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore emerging trends shaping the future of cemetery, cremation and funeral service.