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Senator Alan Armstrong, and Steve Reese, Rey Trevino and Stu Turley
By admin,7 days ago
In this special joint episode of The Crude Truth and Energy Newsbeat podcasts, hosts Rey Trevino and Stu Turley sit down with Oklahoma Senator Alan Armstrong and energy consultant Steve Reese to discuss the seismic shifts in U.S. energy policy following the 2024 election. With Democrats gaining significant ground in Texas—a traditionally Republican energy stronghold—and Republicans consolidating power nationally, the panel explores the critical intersection of politics and energy infrastructure. The conversation centers on three interconnected challenges: the explosive growth of data centers demanding unprecedented amounts of electricity and natural gas, the urgent need for permitting reform to unlock pipeline development, and the widening gap between climate rhetoric and the practical realities of energy production. Against this backdrop, Senator Armstrong provides insider perspective on the Senate’s legislative priorities, while the panelists debate how America can balance energy affordability, reliability, and environmental goals—and what happens when political decisions override market forces.
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