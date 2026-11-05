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Homemade Cranberry Orange Juice
7 days ago
This homemade cranberry orange juice is the drink I keep on the stove all winter long, and it’s one of those simple recipes that makes the whole house feel like the holidays. Fresh cranberries simmer low and slow until they burst, then the ruby red cranberry orange juice gets brightened with a big squeeze of fresh oranges and sweetened just enough to take the edge off the tartness. Sip it warm from a mug on a chilly evening or pour this homemade cranberry juice over ice for a festive drink at your next gathering.