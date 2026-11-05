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NFDA 2026 Convention Brings Funeral Professionals Together in Charlotte
6 days ago
The 2026 National Funeral Directors Association International Convention & Expo brought funeral service professionals from across the United States and around the world to Charlotte, North Carolina, October 25–28, for four days dedicated to learning, sharing ideas, strengthening relationships and celebrating the profession’s commitment to serving families. From...