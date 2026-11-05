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St. Matthew’s parish volunteers prep meals for Cedar Rapids families before Thanksgiving
By D'Andre Lewis,7 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens of volunteers at St. Matthew's Catholic Parish are preparing meals for 28 Cedar Rapids families facing food insecurity, just weeks before Thanksgiving. The church's monthly Meals That Matter program has grown from serving eight families to 28 this November, with volunteers spending hours preparing...
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