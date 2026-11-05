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GHA Hotel Brand CEO Outlook 2027: Hospitality Leaders Navigate Uncertainty as Loyalty and AI Reshape the Future of Hotel Growth
2 days ago
90% of CEOs identify geopolitical instability as a major threat. At the same time, 67% are optimistic about further demand growth in 2027. Loyalty will be critical or very important to driving revenue growth, say 83% of CEOs. 90% believe AI will fundamentally reshape hospitality and have a positive impact.