undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michigan House Republicans select Rep. Borton as Republican Caucus chair for 2027-28 term
By Clementine Matzky,7 days ago
NORTHERN MICHIGAN., (WPBN/WGTU) -- State Rep. Ken Borton has been selected to continue to serve as Republican Caucus chair in the Michigan House of Representatives in the 104th Legislature. House Republicans re-elected Borton to his position for the 2027-2028 term. Borton was elected to his fourth two-year term on Tuesday...