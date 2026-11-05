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Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch Area Of Calaveras County
By Tracey Petersen,7 days ago
Update at 3:40 p.m.: Air and ground fire resources have stopped the forward spread of the Sugar Fire on Doster Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County at an estimated 3-5 acres. Crews will continue to work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation. See below for further details on the fire.
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