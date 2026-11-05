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We Officially Ranked Every Alien Movie
By William Smith,7 days ago
The Alien franchise is one of the most totemic in sci-fi and horror cinema. A lot of that legacy comes from the first two installments, which are universally considered great and have inspired a lot of spirited debate over which is superior. Beyond those films, the additional seven that feature xenomorphs have experienced varying degrees of appreciation over the years. Outside the variations in tone, that appreciation usually comes down to the difference between intent and execution.