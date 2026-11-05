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‘Silo’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Join Apple TV’s New Godzilla Series
By Rob London,7 days ago
With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, another MonsterVerse series is rising from the depths. The series, a spin-off of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, will star the father-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, and has recruited a bevy of intriguing guest stars. Now, it's recruited two titans of the silver and small screens: they're not exactly King Kong and Godzilla, but they're bound to make an impact when they drop into the new show.