undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Marshals' Officially Pulled From CBS Schedule This Sunday
By Denis Kimathi,7 days ago
When Marshals premiered earlier this year, the Yellowstone spin-off was nothing like fans had seen in Taylor Sheridan's sprawling saga. Trading serialized, neo-Western family drama for a network procedural format, showrunner Spencer Hudnut shifted the focus to a case-of-the-week law enforcement structure on CBS and Paramount+. The show finally gave Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) the spotlight he rarely received in the flagship series. It shifted from the family's generational business to law enforcement, with Kayce joining the U.S. Marshals under his former SEAL buddy, Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green).
1