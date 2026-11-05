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Claiborne Draft Showcases Mares in Foal to Mindframe
By Olivia Newman,7 days ago
The story of multiple grade 1 winner Mindframe🔥 has come full circle. First purchased for $600,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale by agent Jacob West on behalf of Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables, Mindframe now stands at Claiborne Farm—where West is now the stallion seasons and bloodstock manager—four years later to headline its roster for a fee of $40,000 for the 2027 season.