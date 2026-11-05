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Cowboys' George Pickens: Another limited session
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Pickens (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pickens maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he deals with lingering shoulder and hamstring injuries. He still was able to handle a 57 percent snap share this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but he mustered only two catches (on four targets) for 48 yards. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Pickens heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.