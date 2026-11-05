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First Community Bank Raises $23,500 for Arkansas Children’s
By News Staff,7 days ago
First Community Bank has donated $23,500 to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after a record-breaking fundraising effort for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Employees across the Batesville-based bank’s Arkansas and Missouri locations raised an all-time high of $18,009.09. An additional contribution from First Community Bank brought the total donation to $23,500.