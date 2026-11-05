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Conway Police help coordinate arrest of sex offender in California
By Eric Tyler,3 days ago
Conway Police detectives helped coordinate the arrest of an alleged sex offender in California. The Conway Police Department stated the investigation began with the reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl after the girl’s mother learned what had occurred and took her daughter to a medical facility for evaluation. Authorities were subsequently notified, and detectives immediately initiated an investigation…