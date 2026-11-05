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Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Game-time call Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Hall (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday versus the Islanders, per Brian Compton of NHL.com. Hall hasn't played since Oct. 13 because of the injury. He has three goals and five points in eight appearances in 2026-27. Hall will likely serve in a middle-six capacity if he's ready to play, which might result in Nicolas Deslauriers being a healthy scratch.