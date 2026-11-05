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Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Remains unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Ferguson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Ferguson's back-to-back absences to kick off Week 9 prep don't bode well for his availability Sunday against the Colts. He sustained a low-ankle sprain after playing just four snaps during Dallas' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. Brevyn Spann-Ford worked as the team's top TE after Ferguson's exit. Ferguson will have one more opportunity to practice Friday before Dallas posts Week 9 game statuses.