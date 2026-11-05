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Jewish nonprofit extends interest free lending into Orange County
By David N. Young,6 days ago
A program that offers a helping hand to qualifying businesses and individuals can now provide interest-free loans in Orange County. According to Rachel Grose, the Executive Director of Jewish Free Loan Association, an interest-free loan program that currently serves Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties has now expanded into Orange County.