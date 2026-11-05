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Mets hiring Johnny Washington as co-hitting coach
By Robert Sanchez Freelance Editorial Producer,3 days ago
The Mets are adding to their hitting department for next season after hiring Johnny Washington to be their co-hitting coach, confirms SNY MLB Insider Chelsea Janes. Washington will join hitting coach Troy Snitker, whom New York added last offseason, and assistant hitting coach Rafael Fernandez, who was promoted in 2026 after a long road with the Mets that began in the minor league system in 2015.