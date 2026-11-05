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City of Chino selects Chris Bradney as deputy director of innovation and technology following Tripepi Smith Talent Solutions
7 days ago
Chris brings over 15 years of technology leadership experience driving enterprise IT strategy, digital transformation and modernization across public sector environments. Most recently, he served as the Director of Strategic Technology Initiatives at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), directing a portfolio of over 30 concurrent modernization projects that included Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system rollouts and multimillion-dollar capital infrastructure overhauls. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Liberty University, a Master of Arts in Leadership and Organizational Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University.