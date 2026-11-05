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Letter: Democracy in action
By Current Publishing,7 days ago
This recent election confirms that there are Democrats in Hamilton County. Our Hamilton County Democratic Party is a powerhouse for organizing. We have Democratic Clubs in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and North HamCo (encompassing Sheridan, Atlanta, Cicero, Arcadia). We are strongest when our elected leaders debate, research and ultimately come to consensus on what is the best way forward for our communities, state and country.