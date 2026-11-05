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‘Karoshi’ Trailer: Teo Yoo, Isabel May, Giancarlo Esposito, And Cynthia Erivo Star In Corporate Action Thriller
By Travis Hopson,6 days ago
As corporations gain more wealth and power to challenge entire governments, conflicts between companies will inevitably turn violent. In the dark action-thriller Karoshi, that time isn’t too far into our future. The film is produced by John Wick creator Chad Stahelski, and features a stacked international cast led by Past Lives actor Teo Yoo.