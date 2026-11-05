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Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana: From victim of a crime to fighting for stiffer penalties for those with disabilities
By Kiran Chawla,6 days ago
Listen to “Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana: Kristie Mascarella” on Spreaker. In this episode Kiran Chawla sits down with Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana Kristie Mascarella as they discuss her travels around the State of Louisiana focusing on her platform of stiffer penalties for those who commit crimes against those with disabilities as well as her recent trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan where she competed in Ms. Wheelchair America, placing fourth overall.
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