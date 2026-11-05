undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I ditched Claude Code's desktop app for its open-source rival that does the same jobs for free
By Nolen Jonker,6 days ago
Claude Code's desktop app has had a busy year. Anthropic redesigned it earlier in the year and is still adding new features. For anyone who prefers to click buttons rather than type commands, this is probably the friendliest way to work with an agent and hand it a folder of files. It does come with a catch, which is that everything runs on Anthropic's terms.