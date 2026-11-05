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5 ESP32 projects that can run on batteries for a whole year
By Tanveer Singh,7 days ago
You might be used to powering your ESP32 boards directly from a wall socket. A standard 5V USB phone charger provides your project with constant power, but also blocks an outlet (and the charger) as long as you need the project live. You may have made alternate arrangements for your other devices and appliances, but having free wall sockets is always a bonus.