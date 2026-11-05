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Claude Code wrote the Windows setup script I kept putting off, and my fresh installs now finish in 20 minutes
By Korbin Brown,7 days ago
Every time I install a fresh copy of Windows, I go through pretty much the same ritual. First, I install a browser (I like Brave) because I don't want to use anything Microsoft shoves in my face. Next, I download a slew of everyday applications, toggle off all the annoying settings Windows enables by default, and remove the remaining bloat.