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RADIO WARS (sort of): Jason Kelce on WIP Disputes Bill Colarulo Report About Jeff Stoutland’s Departure (UPDATED)
By Kevin Kinkead,5 days ago
Not sure if this counts as RADIO WARS, but Bill Colarulo reported on Wednesday, “per sources,” the following:. “What I am being told by sources with the Philadelphia Eagles, is that as great as Jeff Stoutland had been in year’s past, that last year wasn’t his best season. And that wasn’t only coming from the coaching staff that felt that way about Jeff Stoutland. It was also coming from his players along that offensive line, and that it wasn’t, in fact, Nick Sirianni that wanted to remove the run game coordinator role from Jeff Stoutland. It was his own players who felt like it was time for a change in scheme and voice. Now this doesn’t absolve what’s going on this year, but for everybody to be pointing the finger at Nick Sirianni and saying he’s the reason Jeff Stoutland left, I’m being told otherwise.”