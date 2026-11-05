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TSL Australia coordinates multi-port RoRo shipment of heavy dump trucks to South Korea
4 days ago
PCN member, TSL Australia recently completed a challenging RORO shipment involving seven heavy articulated dump trucks exported from three Australian ports - Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane - to Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The operation required careful coordination of specialised heavy haulage, including an inland transportation distance exceeding 700km, with all seven...