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PD: 18-year-old Brockway woman charged, accused of neglecting proper care for 5 dogs
By Ryan Graffius,7 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an 18-year-old Brockway woman is facing animal neglect charges, accused of failing to properly care for five dogs that were reportedly found underweight and emaciated. Brockway Borough police say the months-long investigation began in August when a witness reportedly...
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