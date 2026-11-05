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IEM Beijing 2026 Playoffs Preview: Bracket, Matchups and Start Times
By Competitive Scene,6 days ago
MOUZ got through the IEM Beijing group stage without dropping a map, and The MongolZ needed three maps to beat FURIA in the Group A upper final. Both teams skip the quarterfinals. Four other teams play two best-of-three series on Friday, November 6, the semifinals follow on Saturday, and a best-of-five grand final closes the event on Sunday.